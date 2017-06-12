Canucks sign D Erik Gudbranson to one...

Canucks sign D Erik Gudbranson to one-year contract extension worth US$3.5M

Thursday

The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Erik Gudbranson to a one-year contract extension worth US$3.5 million, the club announced Thursday. Acquired from the Florida Panthers in the deal that included forward Jared McCann going the other way last spring, Gudbranson had a frustrating first season on the West Coast.

Chicago, IL

