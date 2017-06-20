Canucks pick power forward Jonah Gadjovich 55th overall

The Canucks continued to prioritize scoring with their second pick of the second round, taking the OHL leader in goalscoring among draft-eligible forwards, Jonah Gadjovich. With 46 goals, Gadjovich outscored first round picks like Owen Tippett and Nick Suzuki and combines that goalscoring acumen with good size at 6'2", 200+ lbs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Courier.