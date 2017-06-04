Canucks' asking price for Chris Tanev is reportedly 'very high'
After dealing veterans Alex Burrows and Jannik Hansen at the deadline, and finally declaring a rebuild in Vancouver, the Canucks still have another valuable trade chip they can utilize, with the expansion and entry drafts quickly approaching. His future with the team is a hot topic of discussion in that market, especially as the Canucks look to get younger, stockpile prospects and gather additional draft picks for the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC