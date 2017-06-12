Canadiens send defenceman Nathan Beau...

Canadiens send defenceman Nathan Beaulieu to Sabres for third-round pick

Vancouver Canucks centre Michael Chaput fights for control of the puck with Montreal Canadiens defenceman Nathan Beaulieu during first period NHL action in Vancouver on March 7, 2017. The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Nathan Beaulieu to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.Beaulieu had 28 points in 74 games last season.

