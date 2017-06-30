Booms, busts in NHL free agency during salary cap era
When the puck drops for NHL free agency Saturday, some teams will pay whatever it takes to land the top free agents available. The Edmonton Oilers signed Milan Lucic to a seven-season, $42 million contract a year ago and he panned out, helping the franchise reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006 and advance to the second round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC