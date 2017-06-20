2017 Stanley Cup Finals Game 6- Pitts...

2017 Stanley Cup Finals Game 6- Pittsburgh @ Nashville

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Nucks Misconduct

It`s been a complete homers series to date, and the Pittsburgh Penguins hope they can buck that trend tonight. After laying a thorough beating on the Preds Thursday night, they will look to win back to back Cups tonight, while Nashville will desperately try to extend the series to a 7th game in Pittsburgh, and while it`s a no brainer that they`ve lost all 3 there in this series, anything can happen in a one game winner take all scenario.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nucks Misconduct.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News 2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15) Jun '15 bhglennie 1
News Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14) May '14 Sam 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14) Apr '14 Petal Power 1
See all Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,941 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC