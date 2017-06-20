2017 Stanley Cup Finals Game 6- Pittsburgh @ Nashville

It`s been a complete homers series to date, and the Pittsburgh Penguins hope they can buck that trend tonight. After laying a thorough beating on the Preds Thursday night, they will look to win back to back Cups tonight, while Nashville will desperately try to extend the series to a 7th game in Pittsburgh, and while it`s a no brainer that they`ve lost all 3 there in this series, anything can happen in a one game winner take all scenario.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nucks Misconduct.