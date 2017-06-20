2017 Stanley Cup Finals Game 4- Pittsburgh @ Nashville
Hard to say what was more impressive about Nashville's performance in Game 3: Was it the way Pekka Rinne shut the door after giving up a not so good goal early in the game? Or was it the way the Preds lit Matt Murray up for a fiver? Or maybe it was holding Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin to zero shots? Whatever your opinion, this series is far from over and it's obvious the Penguins are getting frustrated, because we're talking about Sidney Crosby's apparently weak trash talk game and Evgeni Malkin raising his stick against Nashville fans. Nashville needs to ensure fans can't throw stuff at players leaving the ice, even if they are just towels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nucks Misconduct.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC