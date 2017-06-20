2017 Stanley Cup Finals Game 4- Pitts...

2017 Stanley Cup Finals Game 4- Pittsburgh @ Nashville

Monday Jun 5

Hard to say what was more impressive about Nashville's performance in Game 3: Was it the way Pekka Rinne shut the door after giving up a not so good goal early in the game? Or was it the way the Preds lit Matt Murray up for a fiver? Or maybe it was holding Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin to zero shots? Whatever your opinion, this series is far from over and it's obvious the Penguins are getting frustrated, because we're talking about Sidney Crosby's apparently weak trash talk game and Evgeni Malkin raising his stick against Nashville fans. Nashville needs to ensure fans can't throw stuff at players leaving the ice, even if they are just towels.

