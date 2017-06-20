2017 NHL draft results: Blackhawks trade up to select Tim Soderlund with No. 112 pick
The Chicago Blackhawks traded up to grab undersized Swedish forward Tim Soderlund with the No. 112 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC