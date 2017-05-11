Vancouver Canucks should not trade do...

Vancouver Canucks should not trade down at 2017 NHL Draft

The Vancouver Canucks' draft position is not ideal this year, but they should stick with their fifth-overall pick and get the best player available. Back in April, I argued the Vancouver Canucks should consider trading their fifth-overall selection in the 2017 NHL Draft to pick up additional assets.

Chicago, IL

