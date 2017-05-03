Vancouver Canucks re-sign sox-foot-fi...

Vancouver Canucks re-sign sox-foot-five defenceman Andrey Pedan

Brandon Sun

Pedan, 23, appeared in 52 games with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets last season, recording five goals, five assists and 100 penalty minutes. The six-foot-five, 218-pound defenceman made his NHL debut with the Canucks in 2015-16, playing 13 games and recording 18 penalty minutes.

