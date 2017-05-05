Vancouver Canucks may be interested in C Ryan Spooner
The Bruins are looking to trade pending free agent Ryan Spooner, and it looks like the Vancouver Canucks may be interested. If the Vancouver Canucks want to improve on their 29th-place finish this past season, they will need more offense.
