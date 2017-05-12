Vancouver Canucks: Evaluating Jim Benning's first 3 drafts

Jun 27, 2014; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning announces Jake Virtanen as the number six overall pick to the Vancouver Canucks in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports With the Vancouver Canucks set to pick fifth overall in June, it's a good time to look back and evaluate general manager Jim Benning's first three drafts The Vancouver Canucks ' title window closed four years ago and the team has since been trying to follow the footsteps of Stanley Cup champions by building a new contender through the draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Canuck Way.