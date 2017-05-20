Stanley Cup Playoffs - May 23/17

Stanley Cup Playoffs - May 23/17

Tuesday May 23 Read more: Nucks Misconduct

In case you missed it while soberly commemorating Queen Victoria's birthday on the wrong day, the Preds won the Western Conference finals yesterday, playing at home in a non-western country time zone. That's the stuff of Nashville skyline lyrical legend - the 8th seeded team in the west, , knocking off the mighty eveel Disney Ducks.

