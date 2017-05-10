Is now the right time to trade Chris Tanev?
There's been a lot of talk about trading Chris Tanev lately, which is understandable. If the Canucks are committed to rebuilding, they need to trade veterans to acquire more prospects and picks, and Tanev is potentially their most valuable trade piece.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Courier.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr 29
|Hoping phartz
|2
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC