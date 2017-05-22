hockey

hockey

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Richmond News

Richmond blueliner Julius Zhang served as assistant captain of the U18 Chinese national men's hockey team that rolled to five straight wins and earned promotion at the U18 Division 3A World Junior Hockey Championships in Chinese Taipei. . Richmond's Julius Zhang with his teammates after China goes unbeaten at U18 Division 3A World Junior Hockey Championships in Chinese Taipei.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr 29 Hoping phartz 2
News 2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15) Jun '15 bhglennie 1
News Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14) May '14 Sam 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14) Apr '14 Petal Power 1
See all Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,531 • Total comments across all topics: 281,216,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC