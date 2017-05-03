Canucks re-sign towering d-man Pedan to one-year, two-way deal
On Wednesday, they managed to hold onto another towering defenseman in their organization, signing Andrey Pedan to a one-year, two-way contract extension. The 23-year-old Pedan was placed on waivers last October and spent all of last season in the minors, playing 52 games with five goals, 10 points and 100 penalty minutes for the Utica Comets, coached by Travis Green, who was recently promoted to the head coaching position in Vancouver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr 29
|Hoping phartz
|2
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC