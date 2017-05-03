Canucks re-sign towering d-man Pedan ...

Canucks re-sign towering d-man Pedan to one-year, two-way deal

Wednesday May 3 Read more: MSNBC

On Wednesday, they managed to hold onto another towering defenseman in their organization, signing Andrey Pedan to a one-year, two-way contract extension. The 23-year-old Pedan was placed on waivers last October and spent all of last season in the minors, playing 52 games with five goals, 10 points and 100 penalty minutes for the Utica Comets, coached by Travis Green, who was recently promoted to the head coaching position in Vancouver.

