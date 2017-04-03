Vrbata scores 2 to lead Coyotes past Canucks
Radim Vrbata scored two goals against his former team, and the Arizona Coyotes moved out of last place in the Pacific Division with a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. Luke Schenn and Alexander Burmistrov also scored for Arizona, and Max Domi had two assists.
