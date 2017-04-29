Vancouver Canucks Will Select 5th Overall at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft
For the second consecutive year, the Vancouver Canucks fall out of the top three into the fifth overall pick at the draft. The NHL held its 2017 Draft Lottery Saturday night, and the Vancouver Canucks went into it with 12-percent odds to win the first-overall pick.
