Vancouver Canucks fire coach Willie Desjardins
Saskatchewan native Desjardins has coached the team since June 2014 replacing John Tortorella , who had been with the Canucks for just a year. It was the first NHL head coaching job for Desjardins, who turned down an opportunity to coach the Pittsburgh Penguins to come to Vancouver.
