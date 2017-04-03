Sharks' Joe Thornton leaves game against Canucks with apparent left leg injury
San Jose Sharks centre Joe Thornton left Sunday's game against the Vancouver Canucks with an apparent injury to his left leg. Thornton ran into Canucks forward Michael Chaput from behind along the boards with just over three minutes to go in the first period before crumpling to the ice.
