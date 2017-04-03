Sharks beat Canucks, lose Joe Thornto...

Sharks beat Canucks, lose Joe Thornton to apparent left leg injury

Tomas Hertl scored twice in the first period and Martin Jones made 29 saves Sunday as the San Jose Sharks defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 after losing Joe Thornton to an apparent injury to his left leg. San Jose forward Jannik Hansen picked up an assist in his return to Vancouver for the Sharks , who have won 11 straight regular-season games at Rogers Arena dating back to Jan. 21, 2012.

