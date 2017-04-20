Sedin twins committed to Canucks' rebuild after another disappointing season
Aware things could get a lot worse before they get better, the aging faces of the Vancouver Canucks remain on board with the franchise's plan to rebuild. Henrik and Daniel Sedin met the media along with their teammates on Tuesday to pick over the carcass of a dismal 2016-17 campaign that saw the club finish 29th overall in the NHL standings.
