Report: Vancouver interested in ex-Canuck Lowry for coaching staff
Dave Lowry, the veteran NHLer that's spent the last five years in WHL Victoria, could be on his way back to the bigs. Per Chek News and Victoria Sports News , Lowry has been in talks with the Vancouver Canucks about joining the club in a coaching capacity.
