No injury update on Sharks' Joe Thornton
Thornton was scheduled to be re-examined in San Jose on Monday after leaving Sunday's game late in the first period at Vancouver. Thornton had difficulty skating off the ice, and he needed assistance from the bench to the locker room after colliding with Vancouver forward Michael Chaput along the boards in the Canucks' end.
