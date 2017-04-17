NM Regular Season Fantasy League WINNERS

Ladies and Germs, give your applause and congratulations to your winners of the 2016-2017 NM Fantasy league!! Here they are in finishing order: Winner : McDavid is My Bitch 2nd Place : On Your Markstrom 3rd Place : Quick and the Dead It was a competitive fantasy season, moral victories abounded, and every owner should be up for a real GM spot some time n the future... we are all, just that good . We will return next season.

