Gamethread: Kings vs. Ducks

Let's feel better about ourselves for a moment! At this year's trade deadline, there was a team that went out and acquired a 1B goaltender and a cagy veteran with oodles of playoff experience... Sounds like a great idea, in theory! Hey LA, how is this year's playoff run looking? OUCH! At least we understood our station in life and sold off assets instead of making additions to keep us just outside of the eighth and final spot in the post season! The addition of Griffen Molino is another attempt by GMJB to find a diamond in the rough. I can't really fault him for going out and adding a player to try out in the waning days of the season.

