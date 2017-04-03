Game Day Preview: Canucks @ San Jose Apr 4/17
Of all the stories that have filtered out about the dysfunction that is the Vancouver Canucks this season, the one that emerged yesterday probably hits hardest. In Ben Kuzma's story about Nikolay Goldobin's return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in the last game there was this little nugget: At the end of a short practice, Ryan Miller and Nikolay Goldobin took a knee at centre ice Monday and had a long discussion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nucks Misconduct.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC