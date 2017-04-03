Former Canucks goaltender Kirk McLean endorses BC NDP candidate for Delta North
Former Vancouver Canuck goaltender Kirk McLean has endorsed Delta North NDP candidate Ravi Kahlon in the upcoming provincial election. In a release to media this afternoon, former Vancouver Canucks goaltender and fan favourite Kirk McLean has thrown his support behind BC NDP candidate for Delta North Ravi Kahlon in the upcoming provincial election.
