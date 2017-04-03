Edmonton Oilers chase 9th straight home win in final game of regular season

Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic, left, puts a shot over the net behind Vancouver Canucks goalie Ryan Miller during second period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The Edmonton Oilers close out their regular season Sunday night against the Vancouver Canucks with a chance to set a new team record for consecutive wins on home ice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.