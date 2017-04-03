Ducks wrap up Pacific Division title
Anaheim's Nate Thompson scored his first goal of the season to tie it with 8:26 to play and Shea Theodore won it in overtime, helping the Ducks clinch their fifth consecutive Pacific Division title with a 4-3 victory over the Kings in Anaheim on Sunday night. Theodore scored on a breakaway to end the Freeway Faceoff, but the Ducks already had locked up a first-round playoff date with Calgary by earning a point in their 14th consecutive game down the stretch .
