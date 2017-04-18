Canucks reportedly interested in Krueger, but is the feeling mutual?

The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly interested in Ralph Krueger for their head-coaching vacancy, and Krueger may be sorta, kinda interested too. The former Edmonton Oilers head coach, currently the chairman of English Premier League side Southampton, told Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman that he's "had some interesting chats these past weeks, but my focus remains fully on the Saints for now."

