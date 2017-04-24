Canucks name Green as new head coach

Canucks name Green as new head coach

Green was introduced as the 19th head coach in Canucks history Wednesday as he joined team president Trevor Linden and general manager Jim Benning at a press conference at Rogers Arena. The 46-year-old Castlegar, B.C., native inherits a team that finished 29th out of 30 teams in the NHL last season and was near the bottom in several offensive categories.

