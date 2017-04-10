Canucks, Jets await April 29 NHL draft lottery
The Vancouver Canucks have the best odds among Canadian teams of winning the NHL draft lottery, scheduled for April 29. While five Canadian teams ready themselves for the NHL playoffs, the Vancouver Canucks and the Winnipeg Jets have the April 29 draft lottery in Toronto to look forward to. Vancouver has the second-best odds of obtaining the coveted No.
