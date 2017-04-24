Canucks forward Brendan Gaunce to have shoulder surgery
Gaunce played 57 games this season for Canucks, registering five assists and 33 penalty minutes. He has dressed in 77 career games with Vancouver, while spending much of his pro career with the Utica Comets - the Canucks' American Hockey League affiliate.
