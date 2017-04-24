Bruins coach no longer 'interim'
The team said on Wednesday it will drop the interim tag from Cassidy's title. Cassidy replaced Claude Julien in February and helped the team return to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.
Read more at Albany Times Union.
