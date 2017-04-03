Arizona Coyotes host Vancouver Canucks for penultimate game of 2016-17 season
Oliver Ekman-Larsson Takes Leave of Absence due to death of his mother. Will miss last three games of the season This is the fifth of five season tilts between the Arizona Coyotes and the Vancouver Canucks, the latest of which came in late January at Gila River Arena.
