Vancouver Canucks Will Probably Finish in 28th Place in NHL
The Vancouver Canucks will need both the Devils and Coyotes to pass them to finish 29th, and based on the three teams' schedules, it probably won't happen. Unofficially, fans and management both ceased talking about the playoffs a while ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Canuck Way.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC