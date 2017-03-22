Vancouver Canucks May Be Closer to Stanley Cup Than You Think
One NHL expert believes Vancouver Canucks fans have the longest wait for a Stanley Cup, but is this team really that far behind the rest? Rocket science isn't needed to suggest the Vancouver Canucks' Stanley Cup championship window closed five years ago, nor do we need it to prove that this team is far from ready to win its first title. This team was among the top squads in the Western Conference from 2001 to 2013, reaching the playoffs all but two years in that span.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Canuck Way.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC