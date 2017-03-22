Vancouver Canucks May Be Closer to Stanley Cup Than You Think

One NHL expert believes Vancouver Canucks fans have the longest wait for a Stanley Cup, but is this team really that far behind the rest? Rocket science isn't needed to suggest the Vancouver Canucks' Stanley Cup championship window closed five years ago, nor do we need it to prove that this team is far from ready to win its first title. This team was among the top squads in the Western Conference from 2001 to 2013, reaching the playoffs all but two years in that span.

