The Latest: Canucks claim Cramarossa off waivers
Amid the deadline deal drama, the Vancouver Canucks claimed Joseph Cramarossa off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks. Vancouver traded winger Jannik Hansen to the San Jose Sharks after midnight Wednesday for prospect Nikolay Goldobin and a conditional fourth-round pick.
