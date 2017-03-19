Sharks recall prized prospect Meier, O'Regan after Hansen hurt vs. Ducks

The Sharks made some roster moves Sunday, following Saturday's loss that included trade deadline acquisition Jannik Hansen leaving the game with an apparent injury. The day after their defeat to the rival Anaheim Ducks, which has made the race for the Pacific Division lead just a little more interesting late in the season, the Sharks recalled forwards Timo Meier and Danny O'Regan, per CSN Bay Area .

