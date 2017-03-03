Sharks acquisition Jannik Hansen held...

Sharks acquisition Jannik Hansen held up by visa issues

Visa issues will keep the right winger acquired in a trade with Vancouver Tuesday out of the Sharks lineup until the team returns from the two-game, back-to-back road trip that started Sunday against the Minnesota Wild. "Just status quo,'' Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said, hours before the Sharks and Wild played at the Xcel Energy Center on Sunday.

