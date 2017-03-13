Seguin gets power-play goal as Stars beat Canucks 4-2
Vancouver Canucks' Nikita Tryamkin plays for the puck against Dallas Stars' Esa Linkell during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn mixes it up with Vancouver Canucks' Nikita Tryamkin during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Canucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|bhglennie
|1
|Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Sam
|1
|Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14)
|Apr '14
|sam
|3
|Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC