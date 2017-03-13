Seguin gets power-play goal as Stars beat Canucks 4-2

Vancouver Canucks' Nikita Tryamkin plays for the puck against Dallas Stars' Esa Linkell during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn mixes it up with Vancouver Canucks' Nikita Tryamkin during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.