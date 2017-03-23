Report: Brock Boeser Might Debut for Vancouver on Saturday
The future might come as soon as tomorrow for 2015 Canucks first rounder Brock Boeser. With the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in double overtime on Friday, Boeser is expected to turn pro right away.
