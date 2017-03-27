Perry, Eaves score early as Ducks down Canucks 4-1

Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry celebrates his goal with teammate Nick Ritchie during first period NHL hockey action against the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. less Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry celebrates his goal with teammate Nick Ritchie during first period NHL hockey action against the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, March ... more Anaheim Ducks center Chris Wagner puts Vancouver Canucks defenseman Christopher Tanev into the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.