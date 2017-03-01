NHL Trade Deadline: Welcome to the rebuild Joseph Cramarossa
With Burrows and Hansen out the door, and nothing moving on the Miller front, this deadline day for Vancouver fans could come down to some minor moves and, lucky you, ol' Jim went shopping on the waiver wires for just that. Drafted in the 3rd round - 65th overall - in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Anaheim whatevers, the CramMan has bounced around the OHL and AHL until finally getting some regular time on the 4th line this season following a good training camp .
