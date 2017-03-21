Morin has big role in Hockey Wives

Morin has big role in Hockey Wives

18 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Maripier Morin is front-and-centre in the third season of the popular reality-TV show Hockey Wives. The Montreal vedette, who is engaged to former Canadiens player Brandon Prust, provided one of the strongest storylines in the second season, as their relationship was tested big-time after Prust was traded from the Habs to the Vancouver Canucks.

