Matt Murray makes 27 saves, Penguins ...

Matt Murray makes 27 saves, Penguins shut out Canucks 3-0

Pittsburgh Penguins centre Jake Guentzel celebrates his goal past Vancouver Canucks goalie Ryan Miller during third period NHL action, in Vancouver on Saturday, March 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward VANCOUVER - Matt Murray made 27 saves as the Pittsburgh Penguins shut out the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Saturday night.

