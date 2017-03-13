Marchand has hat trick in 3rd; Bruins...

Marchand has hat trick in 3rd; Bruins roll past Canucks 6-3

Brad Marchand had a hat trick in the third period, including the winning goal with under eight minutes to go, and the Boston Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Monday night. Marchand, who also had an assist, has 35 goals on the season to tie Sidney Crosby for tops in the NHL.

Chicago, IL

