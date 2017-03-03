Lawmaker Calls Trump's Wiretap Allega...

Lawmaker Calls Trump's Wiretap Allegations Against Obama 'Outlandish, Destructive'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Lawmaker Calls Trump's Wiretap Allegations Against Obama 'Outlandish, Destructive' "Outlandish and destructive" is what Congressman Adam Schiff says of President Trump's allegations that former President Obama tapped phones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2015 WJC Pre-Tournament: Canada vs Belarus (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Vancouver Canucks Poll: Who Would You Trade? (Jun '15) Jun '15 bhglennie 1
News Vancouver Canucks job fair today and tomorrow; ... (May '14) May '14 Sam 1
News Michael Grabner Shines In Preliminary Round For... (Feb '14) Apr '14 sam 3
News Canucks Fire GM Gillis After Missing Playoffs (Apr '14) Apr '14 Petal Power 1
News Canucks GM in letter to fans: We're looking to ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 sam 1
See all Vancouver Canucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Canucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,341,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC