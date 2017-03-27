Iginla's 625th goal, Quick's 35 saves get Kings past Canucks

Los Angeles Kings' Tyler Toffoli, right, celebrates his goal with teammate Nick Shore during second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, March 31, 2017. Los Angeles Kings' Jarome Iginla is stopped by Vancouver Canucks' goalie Ryan Miller as Ben Hutton checks him during first-period NHL hockey game action in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, March 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.